Limerick Leader Weekly GAA notes

Ahane

Club Projects: As many of you will know we were in the process of getting our ball wall surfaced. Unfortunately due to the current Covid-19 situation these plans have been put on hold.

However we want everyone to know that this project will commence as soon as the Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted and we get the go ahead from Croke Park.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported us in fundraising efforts for the ball wall surface, we greatly appreciate it!

Covid-19 Volunteer Group : Just a reminder of the support that is here if anyone in our community needs assistance getting medicines, fuel or prescriptions in and does not want to leave their homes. We in Ahane GAA Club are only delighted to help and support the community that supports our club.

If you or any family member need any support please contact Mary or Maria who will organise assistance for you with our group of volunteers. Mary: 086 8717577 Maria: 086 3323979 Your privacy will at all times be respected.

Ciorcal Comhra : Comhra deas againn arís le daoine nua! An céad ciorcal comhrá eile ar an 7ú lá de Mhí Bealtaine, next conversation group get together on the 7th May! Mar eolais, Ciorcal comhrá caladh an troigh gach Satharn 11-12 ar líne comh maith. Tuilleadh eolais ag Denis 0879346102.

The Last Hurling Match Pre Covid-19 : We think that our U21’s game against Ballybrown may have been the last competitive match played in the country before the Covid-19 shutdown. They played each other in the Gaelic Grounds on Wednesday March 11th and Ahane won out on a score line of Ahane 1-16 Ballybrown 0-13.

The win means they are now in a quarter final which will hopefully be played in the near future. The full match report can be found on our ClubZap!

Club Lotto: The club lotto remains paused and will resume when things return to normal post Covid-19.

Social Media : You can find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Facebook is @AhaneGAAClub, Twitter is @AhaneGAAClub and instagram is @ahanegaaclub. You can find our Bord Na nOg on Facebook and Twitter, Facebook is Bord Nanog and on Twitter on @ahane_limerick.

Ballysteen

Fundraiser for UHL: Ballysteen GAA & Monaleen GAA were due to open our respective Limerick Senior Football Championship campaigns against each other this coming weekend.

However, due to the current crisis we find ourselves in, we decided to come together with the aim of raising funds to purchase equipment and supplies that are needed at this moment for our Front Line Staff at University Hospital Limerick.

Both clubs are grateful for the support this initiative received over the weekend, where we have received nearly €6000 in donations at that of writing.

Arrangements are now being made to donate the final sum of money to UHL. Keep an eye on club notes and social media over the coming weeks from update on donation being made.

Service to the Elderly : Ballysteen GAA along with Askeaton GAA & Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan Bord na nÓg GAA wish to offer our services to the elderly and the most vulnerable in our community during this current time and throughout the weeks ahead.

All three clubs are coming together to give back to our community that has supported us throughout good times and bad. We will be offering to help anyone who requires shopping, prescriptions, fuel etc to be collected on their behalf and delivered to their doorstep.

We will support local businesses to help keep our local community going. Listed below are our co-ordinators numbers. You can ring or text these numbers and we will organise assistance thereafter.

Best hygiene practices will be used by our volunteers during the deliver of this service. Thanks to everyone who is volunteering as part of this. Every little helps in the sustainment and sense of community amongst ourselves.

Please remember to share this information to people who are not on Social Media so that they know this service is available. Co-Ordinators: Askeaton Theresa Kenny O'Connell (087 6497963) Eamon Purcell (087 9382972) Ballysteen John Neville (087 6505469) Alan Kehoe (087 1237562)

County Club Championship Update : Limerick GAA have confirmed that all Club Championship matches scheduled for April have been postponed. When rescheduled, we will update our media channels. We are in unprecedented times and now we must show our strength as a community and club.

Please follow the guidelines as set out by the HSE. If you feel unwell or display any symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, breathing difficulties) related to COVID-19 contact your GP and remember to self isolate from those around you until necessary.

Easter Football Camp : Due to the current situation, the Easter Football Camp that was planned to be hosted by Danny Neville has had to be cancelled. This is line with Public Health advice.

However, on our Social Media platforms, Danny will be presenting quick tips and challenges so please keep an eye out on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages for further updates.

Blackrock

RIP: There have been many sad deaths in the parishes over the last few weeks. Sympathy to all local families who have been bereaved.

Help:Volunteers are available if necessary to deliver shopping, prescriptions etc. Wishing everyone good health and see ye all in a few weeks. Stay safe everyone.

Caherline

CLUB ACTIVITIES CANCELLED: Due to the ongoing situation with the Coronavirus, all club activities (club lotto, training sessions, club games, challenge games, courses and events) are cancelled.

In addition, we would like to make people aware that our pitch is still closed for the foreseeable future, we would ask everyone to remain off of it until told otherwise.

Thanks for your continued co-operation during these unprecedented times. Stay safe, stay at home.

Crecora-Manister

PITCH CLOSURE: Just a reminder that the pitch remains closed to everyone for the foreseeable future. We thank all our members for their cooperation in this regard and we hope it will be back full of life and activity very soon.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT: The local club are reaching out to the Crecora and Manister community and offering our support to those who may require assistance at this time.

The following people have volunteered to co-ordinate and will help where they can. Others in the club are also available as required. Please spread this message in the Crecora and Manister community, especially to the elderly and vulnerable. Examples of where volunteers can help is collecting medicines, groceries or fuel. If required, don’t hesitate to get in touch on 0879541547.

COACHING PACKS: While at home over the Covid 19 period be sure to have a look at our fantastic home coaching and skills packs developed by our coaching officer Ger Hickey which are full of coaching advice and ideas for parents of under 6s, 8s and 10s. These, along with a video, are available right here on the Facebook page.

COLOURING COMPETITION: Another reminder to get the entries in for the colouring competition. There will be a prize for the best U6, U8, U10 & U12. You can pick any picture or you can submit them all.

To enter the competition please send a good quality picture with your child’s name and age on the entry to hickeyger2@gmail.com or WhatsApp on 086 0405003. We will post the competition entries on our club Facebook page. The prizes will be given out when we are all back in the pitch. The standard is very high so get those entries in!

GENERAL: We would like to wish all our members and the wider Crecora and Manister community all the best at this difficult and trying time. Stay safe and hopefully this too will pass. Beidh lá eile ag an bPaorach.

Dromin-Athlacca

Closed: Our club would like to remind members and our community that our facilities remain closed during this COVID 19 pandemic. This includes our GAA pitch and gym.

We thank you all for your support as we endeavour to follow the national and international guidelines. We look forward to re opening our facilities very soon.

Our thanks to coaches and mentors who continue to encourage drills and advice on social media platforms. Keep an eye on Dromin Athlacca GAA Facebook page, Instragam and Twitter at Dromin Athlacca GAA Club @DromAthGaa.

This will be a fantastic resource to keep us and our children entertained and active both mentally and physically during this difficult time. There are some interesting challenges for our older population too!

Help: Our club committee is committed to helping people in our community. Dromin Athlacca GAA has set up a “ COVID – 19 Support Group” to provide support and assistance to our community and to support local business.

If you or your family require any support or assistance during this pandemic then don't hesitate to contact us by phone or social media. You can call (086) 0420950 who will co-ordinate the collection and delivery of shopping, medicine or fuel. Efforts to follow HSE guidelines and maintain appropriate Social Distancing will be adhered to.

We ask you to consider supporting local business by shopping local at this time in so far as possible.

Draw: The Limerick Club Draw as put on hold at this time. Limerick GAA have made a decision to postpone the draw until further notice.

Lotto: The Club Lotto draw is currently on hold due to the Corona Virus Outbreak. It will return in due course.

Health: Dromin Athlacca GAA club would like to wish our members and all in our community good health at this unprecedented time. Our parish has shown amazing strength of character to come together and support each other at this difficult time.

Thank you to Fr McCarthy and his team who have broadcast Mass on social media to continue supporting the parish as we deal with the stress and uncertainty COVID 19 brings. We as that you all continue to adhere to the National and HSE guidelines of social distancing and be mindful of the vulnerable around us. Stay Safe everyone.

Garryspillane

Club News: Our club is committed to helping people in our community. If you require any advice or assistance during this pandemic then don’t hesitate to contact us by phone 086 8072856 or social media.

We are here if you need us. The ‘Limerick COVID19 Community Response’ has a co-ordinated centre at the Limerick GAA Headquarters in Castletroy where volunteer staff are dealing with calls from people seeking assistance with daily needs on a dedicated helpline 1800-832-005 or you can contact them by email: covidsupport@limerick.ie.

The day to day management of the Limerick Covid 19 Community Response is being led by Limerick City an County Council in conjunction with An Garda Siochana. Those wishing to volunteer can contact email: volunteer@limerick.ie

Club Grounds : All club activities have been postponed and our facilities remain closed until further notice. We thank you all for your cooperation in this regard.

Thank you : To all our frontline, members, supporters and family. You are the true hero's. We are forever grateful for your efforts and putting your own life at risk to help in these difficult times.

We can help too by adhering to the government and HSE guidelines and together with can flatten the curve.

Keep it local : Remember to shop local and support local business. Respect social distance and stay at home as much as possible. We are all in this together.

Club Championship : All club championships matches scheduled for April are postponed by Limerick GAA and they proposed that they will engage with the Provincial Council and National CCC with a view to restructure of our game programme.

This may include the redesign of current formats. Keep an eye on our Facebook page and Instagram for updates.

Weekly Lotto : Will be postponed until further notice. The Jackpot is €2050 and the draw will commence when restrictions are lifted. Buy your tickets for €2 each from any committee member, Credit Union, Meade’s shop or Creeds Shop.

Fundraising : Our Easter Draw has been postponed until restrictions have lifted. All money raised will go to future developments and team preparations. #supportthefuture

Tickets on Sale Now Available from anyone of the following Darren Hayes, Frank Carroll, David Dawson, Gearoid Power, TJ Ryan, Liam Russell, Donie Ryan, Corona Ryan, any player, Credit Union, Meade’s shop or Creeds Shop.

Limerick Club Draw : The Limerick Club Draw has put on hold at this time. Limerick GAA have made a decision to postpone the draw until further notice however you can join by contacting Liam Russell our club draw coordinator on 086-8072856, online at http://www.limerickgaa.ie

Cost €10 per month, 10 draws, 30 super prizes to be won EVERY month from €10,000 to €100.

2020 Membership : Membership for 2020 is open for renewal. Please contact any committee member to pay. New members are always very welcome to join the club. Thank you again for your continued support.

Garda Vetting : ALL our coaches who will be involved with children up to the age of 18 years old that they MUST be Garda Vetted. It is a very easy process to go through. Anyone not Garda vetted will not be allowed coach until they have processed their details.

Hospital- Herbertstown

Assistance: For anyone in our community that is in need of medicine or some shopping collected, please do not hesitate to contact Geraldine O'Donoghue 0876357058 or Des Hanly 0868369784 and we can arrange the details with you.

The ‘Limerick COVID19 Community Response’ has a co-ordinated centre at the Limerick GAA Headquarters in Castletroy where volunteer staff are dealing with calls from people seeking assistance with daily needs on a dedicated helpline 1800-832-005 or you can contact them by email: covidsupport@limerick.ie

The Centre can provide access to a range of services including Collection and delivery of food, essential household items, fuel, medications in line with HSE guidelines, Social Isolation supports, Garda related issues, other medical/health needs.

The Centre is open 7 days a week from 8am to 6pm The day to day management of the Limerick Covid 19 Community Response is being led by Limerick City an County Council in conjunction with An Garda Siochana. Those wishing to volunteer can contact email: volunteer@limerick.ie

Thank you: To all our frontline, members, supporters and family. You are the true hero's. We are forever grateful for your efforts and putting your own life at risk to help the sick. We can help too by adhering to the government and HSE guidelines and together with can flatten the curve.

Lotto Draw: Will be postponed until further notice: The Jackpot is €3,700 and the draw will commence when restrictions are lifted. Buy your tickets for €2 each or 3 for €5 from any club member, local shops or online at: www.klubfunder.com

Club Membership 2020: Membership is now open for the renewal and new members: Adults €30 and Student/Juvenile €20. You can now register and pay through the following link https://www.klubfunder.com You can also register through Geraldine O'Donoghue, Des Hanly or the Bord Na nÒg.

Club Limerick Draw: Membership for 2020 is now open for renewal and new members. €10 per month, 10 draws, 30 super prizes to be won EVERY month from €10,000 to €100. Also, this year there is an Exclusive Star Prize every month. First Star Prize is a family bank holiday weekend in Centre Parcs. Contact Pat Foley our club draw coordinator on 086-8593838, online at www.limerickgaa.ie/club-limerick-draw/, call Siobhan Scanlon 061-335516 or 087-3520395. The draw has been postponed due to the current situation.

For sale: Club Hoodie Age 10 to 11 - €25. Large gearbag - €30. Contact Geraldine O'Donoghue 0876357058

Clothes Collection: Used clean clothes, shoes and bags. No duvets, pillows or teddy’s. Don’t throw it away, donate and support. The more it weighs the more we raise. Thank you.

CE Scheme: We have a vacancy for a worker on our grounds if you qualify and are interested please contact Geraldine O'Donoghue 087 6357058.

Keep it local: Remember to shop local and support local business. Respect social distance and stay at home as much as possible. We are all in this together.

Kilteely-Dromkeen

Community Covid-19 Update: The Club in conjunction with the local community council continue to offer our community assistance in any way possible especially to the over 70's and the vulnerable.

We have many local volunteers who will strictly follow the HSE guidelines and are here to help be it collecting medical supplies or food or simply for a chat.

Please contact Noel O'Dea 0876278002 or Robert Holmes 0878131360 and they will organise one of our fantastic volunteers to help you.

Club Development : As per the Government restrictions our ongoing development work is currently suspended. Work has been progressing very well and it will be finished once restrictions are lifted.

This development will be a huge asset to the whole community and we would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their huge support over the years during our fundraising events.

Due to the Government restrictions and the GAA directives everyone is reminded the grounds are closed to everyone. This is unfortunate but necessary as everyone does their bit to help fight the virus.

Looking to the Future : We as a club face many challenges in the future simply to survive. The current global pandemic has shown the world that what truly matters at the end of the day is family, friends and community.

It is truly heartening to see so many people look out for each other, it reminds everyone what is really important to all of us. As a club we want to provide the community with the infrastructure and organisation to grow together as a community.

We will struggle in the future as rural depopulation sees our numbers decline but like all organisations we will have to evolve to survive. As this pandemic has shown everyone our priorities continuously change and evolve.

Hopefully, someday soon, we can all go back to some semblance of normality, then we can celebrate all that is good in our community. From all in the club we hope everyone stays safe.

Monaleen

SUPPORTING FRONT LINE STAFF: Monaleen and Ballysteen GAA clubs were due to open their respective Limerick Senior Football Championship campaigns against each other last weekend.

However, due to the current Covid-19 crisis we find ourselves in, the clubs decided to come together with the aim of raising funds to purchase equipment and supplies that are needed at this moment for our Front Line Staff at University Hospital, Limerick.

Both clubs are grateful to all who supported this initiative and showed solidarity with our medical professionals who are working tirelessly throughout this current National Public Health Emergency in battling Covid-19.

The initial target was to raise €1000 between the two GAA Clubs. However, this target figure has been surpassed several times over. Thanks again to everyone for all their generous support.

HELP AVAILABLE: Monaleen GAA club recognises that the current advise re-social distancing and isolation can leave members of our community with challenging situations.

If there's anything we can do to help you, for instance dog walking, grocery drops, even a regular phone check in with you, please let us know, we'd be delighted to help where we can. Contact Alan at 087 7766022 or Caroline at 087 6448807.

Monaleen GAA Club has teamed up with Centra in Monaleen Stores and Newtown Shopping Centre to help people in our community who are in isolation. Working together, Centra can get your groceries together and one of the club's volunteers will drop them to your home. Phone your grocery list into Centra Annacotty at 061-333947 or Monaleen at 061-338287 between 9am and 4pm. Let us look after you during these difficult days.

COVID-19: In line with the position advised by Limerick County GAA board, Monaleen GAA club respectfully requests parents not to send their children to club grounds during the period of social distancing put in place by the Government.

This position has been taken to limit community transmission of the Coronavirus and in order to protect vulnerable people in our locality. Signs have now been erected clearly indicating that the pitch is closed, with access prohibited.

Adults, please lead by example, parents, please tell your children why it is important to keep a social distance. We must stay apart for the safety of all of our community.

LOTTO RESULTS: The latest Lotto draw took place on April 2 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 3, 21, 26 and 33. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were D. Tierney, Woodhaven; B. Pembrook, Fairways; C. Corkery, Annacotty; M.Stokes, Kylemore. The subscriber draw was staged on Thursday night last 'behind closed doors'. The draw was streamed on Instagram. Thank you for your support.

Mungret-St Pauls

Help: We would like to Thank all who are helping to volunteer with the club at this time.

As part of the Limerick COVID-19 Community Response, we have a team of volunteers ready to assist vulnerable people in our community. Please call the dedicated helpline – 1800 832 005 other important numbers; Centra Raheen number ; 061-300633 (by Southcourt Hotel) Centra Dooradoyle number; 061-307063 (by Collins Bar) Fitzgeralds Spar number; 061- 308 838 (Fr. Russell Road) Hungry Lyons Take away only Dooradoyle 061-306111 St. Mary's Aid (Meals on wheels) €5 each 061-318106 Our Lady of Lourdes (Meals on wheels) €5 each 061-228596 – if you are in need of any assistance.

We are here to help so please just ask. Please stay safe.. Mungret St. Pauls hope all our members and their families are keeping healthy and coping well in these current challenging times. We urge all our members and their families to please follow all the protocol that is being asked of you.

Please be responsible, cough into your arm, wash your hands properly, avoid close contact with people, avoid crowded places, especially indoors. Follow HSE advice, stay at home and ring your doctor if you think you have the virus to help stop the spread of whatever infection you may have.

Only leave your house if it is a necessary journey and keep to a 2K distance for exercise. The LIT Gaelic Grounds has been announced as becoming a test centre. These centres are by appointment only. Do not go to a test centre without an appointment - you will not be seen.

CLUB LOTTO: Club Lotto draws are suspended until further notice. For people playing online and for those that have paid in advance, your entries will carry forward and still be valid for the next draw.

CASH FOR CLOBBER : We are still collecting items for our cash for clobber, while you are stuck in your house why not 'Spring Clean' your wardrobes and hot presses.

When restrictions are removed, bags can be left under the canopy at the back of the club house. The club would like to wish continued good health to all members and the wider community.

Please adhere to HSE guidelines and show consideration to those around you. We look forward to a return to regular action, whenever this may be. All the information you need is on the HSE website.

Patrickswell

CORONA VIRUS: All club activities remain suspended for the duration of the crisis. Following instructions from the Government and in the interest of public health, Patrickswell GAA Clubhouse & Field is closed and will remain closed until 19th April 2020.

This includes the use of our pitch and property for any purpose - including walking, casual games or any gatherings. No exceptions are permitted.

SKILLS CHALLENGE: The Senior Hurlers and Camogie Ladies are currently recording fun skills videos and these are being posted to the club's Instagram page for everyone to follow.

HELPING HAND: A committee has been formed to assist locals who may need assistance during the current corona virus situation. The coordinator is Mary Gillane at 0863695155