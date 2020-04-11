WATCH: Munster versus Gloucester 'Miracle Match' to be streamed live - Tonight

Following on from Munster Rugby streaming of their 2006 win over Sale on Wednesday night, the men in red feature once more tonight on YouTube as the Champions Cup organisers are to stream the 2003 'Miracle Match' which saw Munster defeat Gloucester at Thomond Park. If you have not seen this game, it is a much watch. If you have, or were lucky enough to have been there, then we know you will be watching.

