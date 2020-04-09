WATCH: Former Munster Rugby coach Jerry Flannery gives online 'throwing clinic'

Former Munster Rugby coach and player Jerry Flannery has taken to social media this week to offer up some brilliant insight into the tactics behind a good throw from a hooker. The 41 time capped Irish number 2, offers some brilliant tips into the mechanics that go into one of the most specific skills in the game. Keep them coming Jerry.

Too much time on my hands. Looks like it's gonna be a line out throwing tutorial series. First up is just an intro#LearnANewSkillOnLockdown

Next up on the lineout throwing tutorial, set up and stance #LearnANewSkillOnLockdown

