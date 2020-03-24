All golf courses to close across Limerick with immediate effect

THE GUI and ILGU have confirmed that all golf clubs, practice facilities and courses across Ireland are to close with immediate effect until April 19.

Confirmation of the closures came this Tuesday evening following the earlier announcements by the Irish Government in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement the golfing unions said "The Unions recognise the need clubs may have for business support at this time. We will monitor options available and engage with the relevant sporting bodies in due course to make representations for our member clubs".

"We know that these decisions are difficult ones to make, but right now, it is our shared responsibility to prioritise the health of our local communities by working together to follow the respective Government guidelines. In doing so, this will ensure that we get the opportunity to play the game that we all love as soon as it is safe to do so."

For security and essential maintenance purposes, greenkeeping staff can still attend work.

"All work must be carried out in strict accordance with government guidelines on physical (social) distancing. Clubs should divide course staff into two teams where possible and if one becomes unavailable, the other team will still be okay to work," said the statement.

"You will appreciate that this is a very fluid situation with new developments almost daily. We will continue to liaise with the appropriate authorities, and will ensure that our clubs are kept informed as to recommended best practice at all times."

Earlier this week, the organisers of the JP McManus Pro-Am event said they hope to run the world famous golf outing as scheduled on July 6 & 7. Details here of the Adare Manor event.