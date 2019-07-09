Limerick GAA confirmed to be officially represented in Limerick Pride Parade

LIMERICK GAA has confirmed that the Association will be officially represented at this weekend's Limerick Pride Parade.

The annual LGBTQ Pride Parade takes place this Saturday and members of Limerick GAA will take part.

At the July County Board meeting this Tuesday night the historic move was confirmed.

"We should be brave and confident enough and be leaders of the community in our clubs to be able to stand shoulder to shoulder with members of the LGBTQ community - I am happy to walk in that parade next Saturday and anyone that would like to walk in it can contact me," said Limerick GAA Munster Council delegate Paul Foley, who proposed the initiative.

"As an Association we should be confident and progression in showing support and solidarity but most of all, showing inclusivity and by that I propose Limerick GAA would register and participate in the Pride Parade which is on this coming Saturday," Foley told the meeting in the Woodlands House Hotel in Adare.

Foley added: "I rate this to be very important and it's probably not a subject raised here too often or maybe this is the first time."

"The President of the GAA in his inaugural address at convention this year raised the issue of the LGBTQ and gay community and their inclusion and inclusivity and participation in general in Gaelic Grounds and the importance of the GAA being open minded towards that," outlined Foley.

"This is something we would not have discussed in the past but it was a matter laid out as a priority by the President John Horan and ultimately in modern society and in the role that the GAA plays in every club in the county and in every club in Limerick there are members of the LGBTQ community and gay members who participate."

Last month, GAA President and members of the GAA took part in the Dublin Pride Parade for the first time.

Saturday's parade in Limerick gets underway at 2.30 from City Hall.