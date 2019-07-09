Four changes to Limerick U20 football team to play Kerry in Munster Championship

LIMERICK have made four changes to their team for the Munster U20 Football Championship semi final with Kerry.

Limerick go to Austin Stack Park in Tralee this Thursday (7pm) fresh from last week's quarter final win over Tipperary in Thurles.

Limerick have been forced into three changes in defence with three players substituted in that win over Tipperary not available for consideration for the Kerry test. Limerick have also made a change in goals.

While three defenders drop out, Limerick have made a number of positional switches that now sees both wing forwards from the Tipperary win, now in defence.

Into the team come Jamie Fitzgerald, Darragh Lane and John Hayes - all three introduced in Thurles as subs. Into goals comes Cian Walsh, who was introduced as am injury time blood sub in that year's Munster U20 Football Championship loss to Kerry in Newcastle West.

Walsh, Karl Moloney, Barry Coleman, James Cummins and Darragh Lane all remain from that 1-30 to 0-5 defeat to The Kingdom. Jack Downey and Jamie Fitzgerald are also starters on Thursday and remain from last year's panel.

Limerick are managed by Jerry O'Sullivan with coach-selectors Ger O'Callaghan and Stephen Kelly and selector Sean Holmes.

Limerick captain Cillian Ferris is among those to miss out injured - vice-captain Noel Callanan will now lead the team in Tralee.

Missing out along with Ferris is Darragh Woulfe and Lee Woulfe - all three started in Thurles but are not in the matchday panel for Thursday's semi final against Jack O'Connor's Kerry.

LIMERICK: Cian Walsh (St Senans); Jack Fitzgerald (Adare), Jamie Fitzgearld (Glin), Karl Moloney (Crecora-Manister); Dubhan O'Grady (Oola), Adam Shanagher (Rathkeale), Reubhan McCarthy (Na Piarsaigh); Jack Coyne (Mungret St Pauls), Jack Downey (Oola); Darragh Lane (Adare), Barry Coleman (Rathkeale), John Hayes (St Kierans); Noel Callanan (St Kierans), James Molyneaux (Dromcollogher-Broadford), James Cummins (Galbally). Subs: Jamie Hickey (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Niall McAuliffe (Newcastle West), Brian Foley (Newcastle West), Dylan Quirke (Fr Caseys), DJ Stack (Fr Caseys), John Ford (Fr Caseys), Shane Barry (Mungret St Pauls), Jason Daly (Ballysteen), Christopher O’Hagan (Na Piarsaigh). Extended Panel: Cillian Ferris (Ballysteen), Darragh Woulfe (St Senans), Eoin Ryan (Mungret St Pauls), James Garvey (Mungret St Pauls), Kevin Guinea (St Kierans), Lee Woulfe (Newcastle West), Ronan St John (Newcastle West), Shane Bradshaw (Pallasgreen), Tim Lyons (Croom).