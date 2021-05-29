Deaths in Limerick - May 29, 2021

The death has occurred of Laurence O'Brien of Moylish Road, Ballynanty, Limerick. Formerly of Fairgreen, Ballysimon, Limerick.

Son of the late Philomena and James and brother of the late Noel and Seamus. Very deeply regretted by his daughters Amy, Annemarie and Jacinta; sons James and Daniel, their mother Sylvia; grandchildren Mason and Mia, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place at 11am on Tuesday (June 1) in St. Brigid's Church, St. Patrick's Road. Burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

___________________________

The death has occurred of Jim O'Brien of Kilmurry, Castletroy, Limerick.

Son of the late Sonnie and Bridie.

Deeply regretted by his brothers Thomas, John, Vincent and Diarmuid, sisters Kathleen and Mary, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces and a large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Tuesday (June 1), in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford - click here for live stream.

Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

___________________________

The death has occurred of Claire McGovern (née McIntyre) of Old Park Road, Corbally, Limerick. Formerly of Caherdavin and McGovern’s Shop, Ennis Road, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Frank.

Sadly missed by her loving children Angela (South), Donna and Sean; grandchildren Hayley and Joe, son-in-law Niall, daughter-in-law Sam, sisters Bridie & Anne, brother Shaun, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her circle of friends.

Predeceased by her sister Mary and recently by her brother Tony.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street at 12 midday on Tuesday (June 1).

Burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

___________________________

The death has occurred of Michael Joseph Flaherty-O'Flaherty of Turin, Mullingar, County Westmeath. Late of Limerick and London.

Dearly loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Sadly missed by his wife Bridget and daughter Doreen, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Sheila, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place on Monday (May 31) at 12 noon in the Church of St Joseph, Turin - click here for live stream.

Burial will take place in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private please.

___________________________

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Clarke of 4 Cluain Mhuire, Pallaskenry, Limerick. Formerly of Slane, County Meath and ESB, Rosbrien.

Survived by wife Breda; daughters Jean, Maria, Majella and Louise; sons Dermot, Fergal, Thomas and Eric; brothers Jim and Mathew; sisters Anne, Concepta, Brigid and Betty; daughters in law, son in law, partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Removal from his home on Monday (May 31) for 3pm Requiem Mass at St. Mary's Church, Pallaskenry with burial afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery.

The funeral mass will be live-streamed here.

May they all rest in peace

The Funeral Cortège will leave the family home at 11:30am on Tuesday.