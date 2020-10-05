Deaths in Limerick - October 5, 2020

The death has occurred of Frank Hennigar of Rhebogue, Limerick city. Formerly of Janesboro, Limerick Clothing Factory and Coca Cola.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Dolores; sons Jim and Michael; daughter Clare, grandsons Benjamin and Bodhi; son-in-law Barry, daughter-in-law Katrin, sister Annette, the extended Hennigar and McMahon families and many friends.

Frank, will repose at his home, for family and close friends with removal on Wednesday (October 7) to Shannon Crematorium, to arrive for 2.30pm.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

___________________________

The death has occurred of Myra Cosgrove (née Sheehan) of Lee Estate, Island Road, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by loving husband Michael, daughters Maria and Kathleen; grandchildren Olivia, Emma, Ciara, Michael and Jack, sons in-law Oliver and John, all other relatives and many friends.

Remains will arrive at St Mary's Church, Athlunkard St on Thursday (October 8) for requiem Mass at 11am (family and close friends only). Cremation afterwards, at 1pm, in Shannon Crematorium.

___________________________

The death has occurred of Margaret O'Connor of Brussels, Belgium and late of Maryville, O'Connell Avenue, Limerick.

Daughter of the late Denis and Peggy O’Connor and loving sister of the late Frank, Roma and Joe

Mother of Gary, she will be very sadly missed by her loving brothers Vivian and Chris, her sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, her extended family and her wide circle of friends in Belgium and Ireland.

A private family funeral service will take place in Brussels on Friday, 9th October 2020.