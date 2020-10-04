Deaths in Limerick - October 4, 2020

The death has occurred of Pauline O'Kelly (née McEnery), Clorane House, Manister and late of Monagea.

Passed away peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at St Anthony's Nursing Home, Pallasgreen.

Wife of the late John and sister of the late Tommy, Johnny, Michael and Bridie. Very sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters Bernie (McNamara, Doon), Patricia (Joy, Raheen), Theresa (Longford), sister Anna, sons-in-law Kevin and Dennis, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Removal to arrive Tuesday morning for 11:30 am private family and close friends funeral Mass in St Peter and Paul’s Church, Crecora, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass cards and letters can be posted to Daffy's Funeral Directors, Croom. Condolence Book is on rip.ie

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) O'Connell, Caherelly East, Grange and Kilmallock and late of Rehab, Raheen.

Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Son of the late Patrick and Hanora O'Connell. Very deeply regretted by his brothers Michael, Hugh and John, sister Josephine, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass Wednesday (October 7th) for family and close friends, at 11.30am in St. Ailbe's Church, Ballybricken with Funeral afterwards to Caherconlish Cemetery.

Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Nicholas Devereux, Ballykeelaun, Parteen, and formerly of Roxtown Terrace, Pennywell, Roadstone and Shannon R.F.C

Beloved husband of Margaret, dearest father of Ann, Ken, Derek & Jean. Sadly missed by his loving wife & children, sons-in-law Ray, Karsten & Ryan, daughter-in-law Sylvia, grandchildren Adam, Bebhinn, Rian, Aoife & Fionn, his brother Jimmy, Sister Bridie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (Oct. 6th) in St. John’s Cathedral at 11am and will be streamed live. (Click here to view). Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

In compliance with current guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family members and close friends only. Nicholas’ remains will leave the family home on Tuesday at 10:40am (approx.). Please observe Social Distance.

No flowers please, donations if desire to Milford Care Centre – Home Care Team. (Click here to donate)

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Ann Buckley, Ballinacurra Gardens and late of Chancellorsland, Emly, and formerly of Aer Lingus.

After a long illness bravely borne. Surrounded by her family Ann. Daughter of the late Patrick and the recently deceased Mary Catherine & the sister of the late Freeda. Beloved sister of John & Esther (Murphy, New Market on Fergus), brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 on Monday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving at Emly Church Tuesday morning at 11.15am for 11.30am Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

In compliance with the current public health requirements funeral will take place privately for family & close friends.

Please free to leave your message of support in the online 'Condolence' section on rip.ie