02/09/2021

Shannon Group addresses King John's Castle 'closure' fears

King John’s Castle could show big screen to 2,000 Limerick fans

King John's Castle

David Hurley

ONE of Limerick's prime tourist attractions King John's Castle will remain open throughout the autumn and winter, it has been confirmed.

The Shannon Group has issued an update regarding its opening hours for the coming months after fears were expressed that it was to be temporarily closed during November and December.

In a statement, issued this Thursday, a spokesperson for the Shannon Group confirmed King John's Castle will be "fully operational seven days-a-week" during September and during the Mid Term Break at the end of October.

However, it will operate for four days-a-week for the remainder of October and for all of November and December, with opening times from 10am to 5pm.

The Shannon Group says it is continuing to engage with Limerick City and County Council to complete the transfer of
King John’s Castle to the local authority by year-end.

Given the statement and confirmation that the tourist attraction will remain open for the the remainder of the year, a special meeting of Limerick City and County Council which was scheduled for this Friday afternoon will not now take place.

