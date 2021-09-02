Graffiti removed from prominent Limerick mural after council takes action

GRAFFITI, including anti-lockdown messages has been removed from the popular Dolores O’Riordan mural at Nicholas Street in the city.

Limerick City and County Council initiated enforcement proceedings last month following an incident of vandalism which was reported in the middle of July.

There was anger after the graffiti, containing anti-lockdown messages, was sprayed on a wall next to the artwork which which was erected in memory of the late Cranberries singer who would have turned 50 this week.

Since the incident was first highlighted, the local authority had faced numerous calls to take action. However, the council said there are 'legal issues' which prevent it from removing the graffiti as it is located on private property.

The Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler, has now confirmed an enforcement notice - served under the Litter Pollution Act has been complied with.

"Notice letter under the Litter Act now fully complied with as the graffiti has now been removed," he stated in a post on social media.

The mural of the late Cranberries frontwoman was completed at the Nicholas Street/Castle Street junction in November 2019.

It was painted by Aches, a Dublin street artist who overlayed three separate images of Dolores on stage. It replaced the eyepop mural on the site.