Search our Archive

02/09/2021

Graffiti removed from prominent Limerick mural after council takes action

Investigation after popular Limerick mural defaced

Mayor of the city and county of Limerick posted this photograph this morning

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GRAFFITI, including anti-lockdown messages has been removed from the popular Dolores O’Riordan mural at Nicholas Street in the city.

Limerick City and County Council initiated enforcement proceedings last month following an incident of vandalism which was reported in the middle of July.

There was anger after the graffiti, containing anti-lockdown messages, was sprayed on a wall next to the artwork which which was erected in memory of the late Cranberries singer who would have turned 50 this week.

Mother of Limerick musical icon Dolores O'Riordan to appear on The Late Late Show

Since the incident was first highlighted, the local authority had faced numerous calls to take action. However, the council said there are 'legal issues' which prevent it from removing the graffiti as it is located on private property.

The Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler, has now confirmed an enforcement notice - served under the Litter Pollution Act has been complied with.

"Notice letter under the Litter Act now fully complied with as the graffiti has now been removed," he stated in a post on social media.

The mural of the late Cranberries frontwoman was completed at the Nicholas Street/Castle Street junction in November 2019.

It was painted by Aches, a Dublin street artist who overlayed three separate images of Dolores on stage. It replaced the eyepop mural on the site.

WATCH: Thieves dye stolen dog’s hair but are collared by Limerick gardai

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media