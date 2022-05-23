Plans to bypass Limerick village revealed as major road project reaches 'major milestone'

PLANS to bypass a Limerick village have been revealed following the publication of the preferred transport solution for the N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction Project.

While the vast majority of the key piece of infrastructure will be in County Tipperary, the new transport corridor will commence in County Limerick.

According to proposals, revealed this Monday, Oola will be bypassed as will the oft-highlighted dangerous Brooks Bridge between Pallasgreen and Oola.

Tipperary County Council in partnership with Limerick City and County Council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the Department of Transport published details of the project which is identified as a priority investment in the Government’s National Development Plan 2021-2030.

The integrated sustainable transport solution includes active travel measures for walking and cycling, improvements to public transport, demand management measures along with new and improved road infrastructure for the communities along the N24 transport corridor from Cahir to west of Brooks Bridge in County Limerick.

Today’s announcement follows significant public consultation and detailed appraisal of various alternatives and options.

The improved road corridor will provide greater journey time savings and cater for an enhanced more reliable bus service between the cities of Limerick and Waterford.

The transport solution will provide enhanced connectivity to Limerick Junction Railway Station and enable the provision of potential park and ride facilities transforming it into a mobility hub where all modes of transport can interchange.

The roll-out of an hourly rail service - between Limerick and Waterford - has also been recommended.

Improvements to active travel infrastructure are proposed within Tipperary Town and Cahir and direct active travel links between Limerick Junction and Tipperary Town will further encourage the use of sustainable forms of transport and inter-modal connectivity.

As part of the next stage of the project the active travel strategy will be further developed, and the provision of additional active travel infrastructure will be considered throughout the study area.

Dr Pat Daly, chief executive of Limerick City and County Council, said the publication of the preferred transport solution is "a major milestone as we look forward to delivering a reliable, sustainable, multi modal transport solution that will enhance the regional connectivity between the cities of Limerick and Waterford".

"The project will unlock further economic growth potential, by improving transport links between Shannon Foynes Port and Rosslare Europort. Not only will the project have a profound positive impact on the quality of life of residents along the existing transport corridor, it will improve road safety and reduce traffic congestion within the many towns and villages along the route," added Mr Daly.

Details of the Preferred Transport Solution are available on the project website n24cahirlimerick.ie, including information boards, maps, brochure and an interactive webmap.

The Project Team will be hosting an in-person Public Display of the Preferred Transport Solution on Tuesday, May 24 from 1pm to 8pm and on Thursday, May 26 from 1pm to 8pm, in the Great National Ballykisteen Golf Hotel, Limerick Junction.