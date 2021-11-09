Planning sought ‘again’ for major housing development in Limerick

PLANS have been re-submitted for a housing development on the outskirts of the city that saw significant opposition when first lodged.

The development plans for housing units at Baunaclocka, Raheen were originally submitted last year however further information was requested following objections from the public.

The original plans included four detached houses, 13 semi-detached houses, 24 duplex units, 20 terrace units and a creche.

The development was also lined up to include a five storey block containing 38 apartments, which was the main issue raised by those opposed to the plans.

In a planning notice published in the Limerick Leader, Rockspring Developments Ltd listed an application to the planning authority with their revised plans.

The plans now include three detached houses, 20 semi-detached houses, 40 duplex units, 24 terrace units and 12 apartments in four separate blocks.

The creche and pumping station listed in the original plans have also been included in the revisions as well as a revised red line boundary.

No official planning documents have been issued by Limerick City and County Council yet however revised plans have been sent to the Planning Authority.

Mayor Daniel Butler said that the main objection to the development was that of the five storey apartment blocks that he said would be “looming” over residents in the nearby Grange Estate.

He also said there were boundary issues as well as queries regarding the pedestrian access to the development.

Earlier this year residents from The Grange Estate submitted formal objections to the proposed development.

The objections mainly focused on the apartment block with one person saying they had “significant concerns”.

“This is an attempt to cram in as many people into a small area without taking into consideration the surrounding areas,” he states.

Another objection accused the developer of trying “to squeeze in as many dwellings as possible” into the site adding that the design is not in keeping with the area.

“The block of flats looks similar to Watergate Flats in Limerick city, but are a storey higher. A five storey block of flats is not suitable for this suburban family area,” states the objection.