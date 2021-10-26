Driver pulled over for speeding is caught AGAIN after departing traffic stop
A driver who was pulled over today for speeding was caught again after departing the traffic stop.
Waterford Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks when the motorist was observed travelling at 112kph in an 80kph zone.
They were stopped and issued with a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice (FCPN).
However, they were then found to be speeding again as they left the traffic stop, this time travelling at 101kph.
The motorist was then issued another fine by Gardai.
