Limerick man recognised in Queen’s new year honours list

THE Limerick-born director of London’s Wigmore Hall has been appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in Queen Elizabeth’s New Year’s honours list for his services to music.

John Gilhooly, 48, who is originally from Lisnagry, was appointed Director of the world-famous venue in 2005, at age 32, making him the youngest director of any of the world’s leading concert halls. He is also Chairman of the Royal Philharmonic Society, one of the oldest music societies in the world.

He was previously awarded an OBE in Queen Elizabeth II's 2013 birthday honours and in 2012 he was conferred with the prestigious award of Honorary Membership of the Royal College of Music by Prince Charles.

Commenting following the publication of the New Year's Honours, Adrian O’Neill, Ambassador of Ireland to the United Kingdom, said: "John Gilhooly has made an immense contribution to the celebration, promotion and development of classical music. This honour conferred on him by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth is an apt and richly deserved recognition of that distinguished record of service, which has benefitted singers, musicians and music lovers across these islands and for which I warmly congratulate John."

Congratulations to John Gilhooly, Chairman of the Royal Philharmonic Society and Director of Wigmore Hall for his CBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours 2022. pic.twitter.com/j1R7pXUN1U — Wigmore Hall (@wigmore_hall) December 31, 2021

Aubrey Adams OBE, Chairman of the Wigmore Hall Trust, added: "I am delighted that John has been recognised for his contribution to the culture life of this country, particularly his display of leadership, resilience and resourcefulness in bringing music to the nation under tremendously challenging circumstances over the past two years. The honour is also a testament to his great voluntary work outside his role at Wigmore Hall in helping many charities and organisations.’