Dolores O'Riordan’s family comforted by ‘sheer volume of love and respect’ since death

THE family of Cranberries lead singer Dolores O’Riordan say they have taken great comfort from the “sheer volume of love and respect” shown for her since her sudden death in January.

An inquest into her death, which took place in London this Thursday, heard she was found by Police submerged in the bath at her room at the Park Lane Hilton hotel on January 15, last.

The mother-of-three, who would have turned 47 this Thursday, died from drowning due to alcohol intoxication.

Following the inquest, which was previously adjourned, coroner Shirley Radcliffe ruled her death was an accident.

The inquest was attended by Ms O'Riordan's mother, Eileen, her brother, PJ, and her sister-in-law.

They did not make any comment as they left the inquest but in a statement this evening they thanked relatives and friends from all over as well as Dolores’ fans across the world for their kind words and prayers.

“Since her untimely passing, the entire O’Riordan Family has taken great comfort from the sheer volume of love and respect shown for Dolores. We want to thank relatives and friends from all over as well as her worldwide fan community for their kind words and prayers. Your letters, cards and tributes continue to be a source of solace for Dolores’s children, her mother Eileen, her sister Angela and her brothers Terence, Brendan, Donal, Joseph and PJ,” the stated.

“Fame however, can sometimes bring with it a heavy burden, and as a family, we want to acknowledge that Dolores's life was not without challenges, particularly in the past few years. She was receiving the best professional care available to help her overcome these challenges,” added statement.

Ms O’Riordan’s family say they remain heartbroken but are extremely proud of what she achieved during her life.

“We are immensely proud of Dolores’s many achievements. Coming from rural County Limerick, our Dolores dared to dream the impossible dream and achieved phenomenal global success and fame in her chosen career. She was a very determined and strong minded person, traits that were evident from an early age. If you asked Dolores as a young child what she wanted to be when she grew up, she would look you in the eye and tell you she was going to be a rock star. Simple as that,” they said.

Earlier, Dolores’ bandmates Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan, and Fergal Lawler released a joint statement saying they were continuing to come to terms with what happened.

“Dolores will live on eternally in her music. To see how much of a positive impact she had on people's lives has been a source of great comfort to us,” they said.