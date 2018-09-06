‘Dolores will live on’: The Cranberries thank fans as Limerick singer’s inquest concludes

THE Cranberries have thanked fans for their support following the inquest into the death of frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan this Thursday morning.

The international rock sensation, from Ballybricken, died suddenly in London in January.

Today would have been the singer’s 47th birthday.

She died by drowning due to alcohol intoxication, an inquest at Westminster Coroner's Court heard. She was found submerged in the bath in her room at the Park Lane Hilton hotel.

Dolores’ bandmates Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan, and Fergal Lawler released a joint statement this Thursday following the results from the investigation into her death.

“On January 15th 2018 we lost our dear friend and band mate Dolores O'Riordan. Today we continue to come to terms with what happened,” they said.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Dolores' children and her family and our thoughts are with them today.

“Dolores will live on eternally in her music. To see how much of a positive impact she had on people's lives has been a source of great comfort to us.

“We'd like to say thank you to all of our fans for the outpouring of messages and their continued support during this difficult time. We request, please, for our privacy to be respected at this time.”