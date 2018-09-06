BREAKING: Inquest hears Limerick's Dolores O'Riordan died due to accidental drowning

THE Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan died in a London hotel room by drowning due to alcohol intoxication, an inquest at Westminster Coroner's Court has heard.

The singer from Ballybricken in County Limerick, who would have celebrated her 47th birthday this Thursday, died suddenly on January 15.

An inquest has heard she was found submerged in the bath in her room at the Park Lane Hilton hotel.

The Coroner was she had no injuries and that there was no evidence of self harm.

A report from psychiatrist Dr Hirschfield - O'Riordan's US psychiatrist - stated that she had stopped drinking and seemed to be doing well, although he said she had felt a little low last Christmas.

They inquest heard that five miniature bottles of spirits were found in Dolores’ room, a 35cl mini bottle of Champagne and the packaging for a quantity of medication.

The musician was four times over the legal drinking limit when she died, a report found.

Westminster Coroner's Court coroner Shirley Radcliffe ruled her death was an accident. After offering her condolences to the family she concluded the court session.

Dolores led The Cranberries to international success in the 1990s.

Their hit singles including Linger and Zombie.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader ahead of the inquest Dolores’ mother Eileen said says she hoped the conclusion of the inquest into her daughter’s death would bring the family closure and allow the late singer “to rest in peace”.

“We think about Dolores all the time,” Eileen O’Riordan told the Leader this week.

“We are looking forward to getting it over us and then Dolores will be able to rest in peace. It took longer to take place than you would think. I expect a lot of media to be in attendance but, in fairness, they have been very respectful and everyone has been so nice.”