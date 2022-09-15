MOTORING REVIEW: Kia’s Sportage PHEV will appeal to Limerick commuters

KIA'S Sportage SUV has been the best-selling model for Kia in Ireland for over ten years and this is set to continue with the arrival of the fifth generation of the model last January. Year-to-date Sportage has chalked up 3,233 units sold and currently is the third most popular model for new car sales behind the Hyundai Tucson and Toyota Corolla. It is a quantum leap over its predecessor with a very dynamic road presence and a premium cabin. It is also loaded with the very latest high-end technology.

The Sportage’s range of hybrid, mild hybrid and diesel options was joined in July by a Plug-In-Hybrid (PHEV) version. PHEV represents over 11pc of Kia’s sales in Ireland.

My car came in a much-praised Experiment Green exterior colour with privacy glass, black pillars and chrome around the base of the side windows and around the rear top side reaching across the rear spoiler.

Sportage is a hugely comfortable car, larger than before and with a bigger wheelbase which allows for lots of interior space for five occupants. Seats are ultra comfortable and were clad in Ice Coffee Beige leather upholstery. Luggage space of 540 litres can extend to 1,715 litres with rear seats folded (this is easy to do). There’s a high boot floor with a tyre mobility kit below.

As with Kia’s award-winning EV6, the up-market interior is well capable of taking on the premium luxury brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi. The high dashboard (angled towards the driver), the controls, and trim materials in my car were all top notch — an elegant mix of chrome detailing, satined aluminium and piano black shiny trim.



At the heart of the dash is the panoramic dual 12.3-inch curved display, the focal point for all your driving information, connection and entertainment needs. It is quite a stunning piece of design by any standards with beautiful, clear graphics.

You can switch between infotainment and climate control via an arrow located quite low on the central console. It’s a bit fidgety, but you do get used to it. You can keep your techie rear passengers happy with a Type ‘C’ USB fast charge port mounted on the side panels of both front seats. At the rear of the front seats are integrated hanger-type designs within the slim headrests allowing you hook up clothing and handbags. There’s also a wireless smartphone charging bay up front (on K4 trim). I always like to have a Blind Spot Collision Warning system and the Sportage’s didn’t disappoint.

Both trims available have AWD. The Drive/Terrain button allows you switch between Sport and Eco modes for on-road driving while the AWD Terrain button has snow, mud, and sand modes.

Sportage PHEV’s 1.6 turbo petrol engine is part of an advanced powertrain package that also features a 66.9kW electric motor and a 13.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack giving a total system power output of 265ps with 180hp coming from the engine, and a WLTP rated EV range of 70kms that can cover most daily trips from home to work or for daily shopping needs. The high-voltage battery is placed centrally between the two axles under the body of the SUV ensuring a balanced weight distribution. Power gets to the road via Kia's latest-generation six-speed automatic transmission. From 0-100km/h takes 8.2 seconds.

Both trims are extremely well-specced. K3 has 19-inch alloy wheels, dual zone climate control, smart cruise control, highway driving assist, heated front and rear seats, power adjustable front seats and 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Kia Connect. K4 adds full leather trim, driver’s two memory seat settings, ventilated as well as heated front seats, the 12.3-inch driver cluster and mobile phone charger.

Sportage comes with a host of advanced features such as Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Downhill Brake Control, and Auto Hold that keeps the car in a stopped position on an incline without the driver depressing the brake pedal. Sportage PHEV can tow 750kg without brake and 1,350kg with brake.

Annual road tax is a manageable €140. My car showed a combined fuel consumption reading of 5.1 L/100kms when I returned it to Kia after my test drive.

It’s advisable to charge a PHEV at home so as not to take up a busy public charging unit when you have the petrol engine to get you on to your destination. Charging from 10pc to 100pc takes 1 hr 45 mins.

All new Kia passenger cars come with a bumper-to-bumper 7-year warranty that is transferable to subsequent owners.

Kia Sportage PHEV is priced from €46,000.