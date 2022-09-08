MOTORING REVIEW: Audi’s Q3 PHEV is sporty and electrifying

AUDI'S Q3 45 TFSI e and Q3 Sportback 45 TFSI e SUVs complete the range of plug-in hybrids the German premium brand has brought onto the market since 2019, marking the first step into the world of electrified ‘Q’ models.

Both these SUV models have a powerful and sporty stance on the road and deservedly warrant a second glance as they pass by.

Two grades are SE and S Line. My car was the top S Line Sportback which adds sportier features to the regular Q3 that give it a more sporty aura such as the coupe styling that falls sharply to the rear window, specific front and rear bumpers, S Line badging, full LED headlamps and aluminium roof rails.

The car looked a mean machine in a black exterior and dark privacy glass along with big 19-inch alloy wheels.



Inside, the Q3 is quite spacious up front, less so in the rear due to the slope of the roof. Front visibility is really good with the big windscreen and thin A-pillars.

Matt brushed aluminium inlays brighten up the otherwise pretty dark interior with its black headlining, dash, black leather and cloth seats. Sports seats hold you in nicely and front ones get lumbar support, but only have manual seat adjustments. Anyone seated in the narrow rear middle seat will have to also contend with the high tunnel. Indents on front seat backs certainly help with knee room for the two outer passengers. However, a passenger exiting my car banged their head on the rear framework. Something to look out for.

The 10.1-inch screen controls a variety of the vehicle’s devices and functions. It is quite user-friendly to work your way around with all the usual features and more. The ‘Virtual Cockpit’ colourful digital instrument display shows the system’s total output, the battery’s state of charge and the remaining range. Using the View button on the steering wheel allows you change the screen from two large dials to much smaller ones or vice versa; all the relevant information remains in the centre screen while your current speed is shown digitally inside the speedometer.

The powertrain allows for quite dynamic driving as well as high efficiency. The drive system always starts in electric mode using the petrol engine only when needed.

The EV button allows you switch between auto hybrid and electric-powered driving. Auto hybrid is the main operating mode when power is split between the petrol engine and the electric motor. With the dynamic handling system, setting the S tronic to ’S’, you can get the full torque of the electric motor of 330 Nm available for up to 10 seconds.

During braking, the system can recover up to 40 kW of power through the electric motor and store this in the battery.



You can select the driving modes of Comfort, Auto, Dynamic and Individual through the Drive Select function; complete everyday short trips in all-electric EV mode or use the petrol engine as the primary source of power to conserve the battery charge for a future electric drive (Hold mode) or increase it (the Charge mode).

My car had a power tailgate. Always useful. The 380 litres of luggage capacity can be increased to 1,250 litres when the seats are folded down but I found the high boot floor and the car’s coupe shape may restrict what you can carry. The battery is located under the floor in front of the rear axle.

The Sportback's powertrain is matched to a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission. Combined, the 150hp petrol engine and the electric motor generate 245hp and 400Nm torque allowing a 0-100km/h time of 7.3 seconds and a top speed of 210km/h. The total combined range is around 710kms. Claimed fuel consumption is 1.2-1.0 L/100kms, and road tax €140.

Other standard features included voice control, Hill Descent control, Hold Assist, a parking system, sports suspension and a LED interior lighting pack … but only a very basic blind spot alert.

Options are Adaptive Cruise Control, the virtual cockpit plus 12.3-inch screen, black styling pack, flat bottomed steering wheel with shift paddles, heated front seats, rear view camera (€526), and the big special black alloy wheels at €3,419. The paint work alone added another €898.

The charging port is located near the front passenger's door. The car can be charged with the standard e-tron charging system at home with a charging capacity of up to 3.6kW. An empty battery can be recharged in 3hr 45 mins using the standard power charging cable. The free myAudi app allows you control the charging, the timer and the pre-entry climate control remotely from a smartphone.

PRICE: The entry trim is from €53,910. Extras of €7,699 took the price of my car, as tested, to €62,507 excluding delivery and related charges. The OTR price includes €1,250 delivery charge.