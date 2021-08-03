Motor industry in Limerick receives a boost as sales of new cars increase by 12%

SALES of new cars in Limerick increased significantly last month following the opening of 212-L registrations.

While the month-on-month increase was expected, the latest figures from The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show there was a 5.3% increase when compared to July 2020.

"In what has been a very difficult and uncertain trading environment over the last eighteen months, new car sales in July have brought a much needed boost to both the Industry and to local economies. Pent-up demand and record savings have led to strong appetite for all vehicles, new and used, cars and commercials. While new car sales continue to be well behind pre-COVID levels, hopefully this growth in activity in July is the first step in a return to more sustainable business levels," said Brian Cooke, director general of SIMI.

The latest figures from SIMI show the number of new cars registered in Limerick during the first seven months of 2021 increased by 11.18% compared to the same seven months in 2020.

However the 3,072 new cars registered between January and July was 11.95% lower than in 2019 when car dealerships were fully open.

According to the figures, the five most popular make of model of car sold in Limerick so far this year are: Toyota Corolla (163), Hyundai Tucson (154), Toyota Yaris (105), Ford Kuga (102) and Ford Focus (100).

Of the new cars registered in Limerick between January and July, 179 were electric, 558 were petrol electric (hybrid), 173 were petrol/plug-in electric hybrid and 73 were diesel/electric.