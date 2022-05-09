In Pictures: Bikers attend successful road safety event in Limerick village

ALMOST 250 bikers from Adare and the surrounding areas attended a road safety initiative at the Sprocket and Hubs facility on the outskirts of the village.
The event, which was organised by Garda Enda Moroney of Abbeyfeale station, took place in response to an increase in the number of fatal and serious collisions involving motorbikes in Limerick and across the country since the beginning of the year.
Guest speakers on the night included safety trainer Rodge Byrne of First Bike on Scene, Sergeant Brendan Hoare and Garda Tony Davis of Templemore Garda College and PSV instructor Garda Brendan Condon.
While each speaker focused on their areas of expertise, there was a common message that safety is a priority and that motorcyclists have a responsibility to all road users.
