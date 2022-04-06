Search

06 Apr 2022

Motorists advised of Limerick Tunnel closure for essential maintenance works

The southbound bore will be closed from 8.30pm

Reporter:

David Hurley

06 Apr 2022 4:30 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

MOTORISTS are being advised that the southbound bore of the Limerick Tunnel will be closed to traffic tonight to facilitate essential maintenance works.

The planned closure, which will impact traffic travelling from the Clare side towards Dublin and Cork, will be in place between 8.30pm and 6am on Thursday.

Traffic will be diverted at Junction 4 (Cratlomoyle) via the R445 (Ennis Road), R527 (Condell Road) and the N69 (Dock Road) before rejoining the N18 dual carriageway at Junction 2.

The operators of the Limerick Tunnel say a similar closure of the northbound bore will be in effect from 8.30pm on Thursday until 6am on Friday.

Divisions will also be place for the duration of that closure, which again, is to facilitate planned maintenance works.

Motorists who intend travelling on either night are being advised to allow some additional time because of the diversions that will be place.

