05 Apr 2022

Gardai investigate theft of diesel from construction site at Limerick village

Around 300 litres of diesel was stolen

Reporter:

David Hurley

05 Apr 2022 10:00 PM

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are appealing for information following the theft of a large quantity of diesel from a construction site in County Limerick last weekend.

Around 300 litres of fuel was stolen from a construction site at Kilgobbin, Adare sometime between 5pm last Friday (April 1) and 8am on Monday morning.

"This is a large quantity of diesel and it would have taken the thieves some time to siphon the diesel from the various machines that were parked there over the weekend," said Garda John Finnerty of Henry Street garda station.

Anyone who has information about what happened or who may have seen any unusual activity over the weekend are asked to come forward.

"As the price of fuel has risen, unfortunately this type of crime has become more attractive to criminals. If you have any information on this matter, then we would like to hear from you," said Garda Finnerty.

Adare gardai station can be contacted at (061) 396216.

