Motorists advised of restrictions at Limerick Tunnel to facilitate works

A single-lane contra-flow system will be in place tonight and tomorrow night
MOTORISTS are being advised of restrictions in the Limerick Tunnel overnight to facilitate routine maintenance works.
The operators of the Tunnel say a 'single lane each way, contra-flow traffic operation' will be in place between 7.30pm and 6am tonight and tomorrow night.
Abnormal loads will be restricted from using the Limerick Tunnel during the planned works.
Motorists are being further advised that similar restrictions will be in place on Wednesday night into Thursday morning with the Clonmacken Link Road (southbound, towards the tunnel) also being closed.
The Limerick Tunnel will remain open to traffic on both nights but some delays are possible.
