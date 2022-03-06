'Red Flag' raised over safety concerns at Limerick junction

A JUNCTION that has been the site of several accidents in County Limerick has not been noted as a major red flag by some elected representatives.

Improvements to traffic safety at Collopy’s Cross Junction in Patrickswell were deliberated upon in a recent meeting of the metropolitan district of Limerick City and County Council.

Cllr Dan McSweeney told his colleagues that he received several calls from locals, citing near misses, with one man ringing the Patrickswell-born councillor “shaking” after almost being hit by a tractor.

“As some members will be aware, we had a serious accident just off Collopy’s Cross, a number of weeks ago where a car hit a church,” he stated.

The Fine Gael Councillor also added that there have been up to 10 other accidents on the approach up to the junction, just off the M20.

In response, Cllr Fergus Kilcoyne, also from Patrickswell, stressed that there hasn’t been any major crashes at the junction, only on the nearby slip road that leads to Cork.

He referenced three crashes on this road in recent weeks, adding that a farmer living there has replaced his wall on several different occasions.

“He had only replaced his wall again at the end of the summer, and within a week or ten days, both sections of those roads were crashed into again,” he stated.

Cllr Joe Leddin said that Collopy’s Cross doesn’t jump out to him as a “red flag” junction in terms of crashes or near misses.

He asked if improvements can be made to road markings, pedestrian facilities or cycling at the junction.

One opinion offered, by Cllr Mike Sheahan, a regular user of the road, is that it is one of the only junctions he has seen, where one must give way to traffic on the left, coming to Patrickswell from Cork.

“It goes against all safety measures, something has to be done about it,” he stressed.

Cllr Kilcoyne offered a countermotion, suggesting that a roundabout be put in place, to which Cllr Mc Sweeney said: “I am not willing to amend, my motion. I am not an engineer. I cannot establish if there is a roundabout required. I would appreciate if we could leave it up to the engineers.”

The council offered the following response to the motion:

“On review, the approach roads from the Church of the Blessed Virgin and the R526 to Croom are suitably staggered at this crossroad junction.

“Pending on the availability of funding LCCC have plans to improve line marking and signage where necessary at Collopy’s Cross junction later in the year.”