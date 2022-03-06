Search

06 Mar 2022

Kia EV6 is Europe’s Car of the Year 2022

It is the first time that a Korean brand has won this accolade

Reporter:

Trish Whelan

06 Mar 2022 7:41 PM

KIA's EV6 all-electric crossover has been named Europe’s Car of the year 2022 by a panel of European motoring journalists.

This latest award is the latest in a growing number of globally renowned awards bestowed on the V6 since its introduction last
year.

It is the first time that a Korean brand has won this accolade and comes just two weeks after the EV6 lifted the Continental
Irish Car of the Year 2022 award.

EV6 was voted the overall winner by a 61-strong jury consisting of highly respected motoring journalists from 23 European
countries.

With 279 points, the EV6 came out on top of the other shortlisted cars which were Renault Megane E-Tech (265), Hyundai Ioniq5 (261), Peugeot 308 (191), Skoda Enyaq iV (185), Ford Mustang Mach-e (150), and the Cupra Born (144).

Number of electric cars sold in Limerick almost doubles

Six of the final contenders were electric cars - the Peugeot 308 has an engine.

EV6 can travel up to 528kms on a single charge; takes just 18 minutes to charge the advanced battery from 10 to 80 per cent.

Frank Janssen, President, The Car of the Year Jury, said: “It’s a nice surprise to see the Kia EV6 receive this award. It was
about time that the brand and the group were rewarded, as they have worked so hard on this car. Kia’s pace of progress is really impressive.”

Local News

