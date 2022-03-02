Number of electric cars sold in Limerick almost doubles

THE number of electric cars sold in Limerick so far this year is almost double the number sold during the first two months of last year, new figures have revealed.

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), 110 new electric cars were registered across the city and county during January and February - up 86.7% on the 59 electric cars which were sold during the same two months in 2021.

There were also year-on-year increases in the number of hybrid cars sold in Limerick. So far 328 petrol/electric cars have been sold in 2022 along with 70 petrol/plug-in cars.

A total of 430 new cars were registered in Limerick last month - compared to 543 12 months ago.

Of the cars registered in Limerick so far this year, the most popular makes and models were Toyota Corolla (81), Hyundai Tucson (68), Toyota Rav4 (55), Ford Puma (44) and Nissan Qashqai (42).

Commenting on the latest figures, SIMI Brian Cooke Director General said: “New car sales are 12.2% down on February last year and 4.6% down year to date, while they remain 21.9% behind that of pre-Covid (2019) levels. Despite strong demand for new and used cars, supply continues to be a major issue, with any potential recovery unlikely to happen until the second half of 2022 at the earliest. Despite this challenge, the number of new electric cars continues to grow with registrations doubling for the month of February when compared with the same month last year."