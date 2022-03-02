Search

02 Mar 2022

Number of electric cars sold in Limerick almost doubles

January blues: Sales of new cars in Limerick drop to nine-year low

More than 100 electric cars have been sold in Limerick since the beginning of the year

Reporter:

David Hurley

02 Mar 2022 7:30 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE number of electric cars sold in Limerick so far this year is almost double the number sold during the first two months of last year, new figures have revealed.

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), 110 new electric cars were registered across the city and county during January and February - up 86.7% on the 59 electric cars which were sold during the same two months in 2021.

There were also year-on-year increases in the number of hybrid cars sold in Limerick. So far 328 petrol/electric cars have been sold in 2022 along with 70 petrol/plug-in cars.

Shannon Group announces plans to roll out ultra-fast Electric Vehicle charging stations

A total of 430 new cars were registered in Limerick last month - compared to 543 12 months ago.

Of the cars registered in Limerick so far this year, the most popular makes and models were Toyota Corolla (81), Hyundai Tucson (68), Toyota Rav4 (55), Ford Puma (44) and Nissan Qashqai (42).

Commenting on the latest figures, SIMI Brian Cooke Director General said: “New car sales are 12.2% down on February last year and 4.6% down year to date, while they remain 21.9% behind that of pre-Covid (2019) levels. Despite strong demand for new and used cars, supply continues to be a major issue, with any potential recovery unlikely to happen until the second half of 2022 at the earliest. Despite this challenge, the number of new electric cars continues to grow with registrations doubling for the month of February when compared with the same month last year."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media