Shannon Group announces plans to roll out ultra-fast Electric Vehicle charging stations

THE Shannon Group has announced its intention to roll out public Electric Vehicle charging stations across its campus in a bid to help reduce carbon emissions.

A planning application has been submitted to Clare County Council for permission to build an electrical substation to supply a charging hub as part of a wider programme which will see several charging points being installed at locations across the Shannon Airport Campus.

The project will see the development of EV chargers in the Shannon Free Zone and a public charging-hub at Shannon Airport with a fast and ultra-fast charging point.

Commenting on the initiative, Head of Sustainability at Shannon Group Sinead Murphy said; “The prevalence of electric vehicles across the national fleet is becoming more and more evident in recent years. Being able to provide fast and convenient EV charging adds a value service for our customers and staff, as well as meeting our commitments to facilitate more sustainable mobility across the Shannon Campus and beyond".

The first of the charging points are expected to be rolled out across three locations in the Shannon Free Zone by early Summer, while phase two of the project involving the development of a charging hub at Shannon Airport is expected to be completed by Autumn 2022.

“National Policy Framework sets out the need to develop publicly accessible fast chargers to support growth in electric vehicles. In addition, as part of the Climate Action Plan, the government set a target to have almost one million electric vehicles on the road in Ireland by 2030,” added Ms Murphy.