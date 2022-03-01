Limerick motorists warned of 24-hour clampdown on speeding

Search

01 Mar 2022

Limerick motorists warned of 24-hour garda clampdown on speeding

National Slow Down Day began 7am today

Reporter:

David Hurley

01 Mar 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are warning motorists they will be out in force across Limerick today and tomorrow as part of a national 24-hour crackdown on speeding.

Supported by the Road Safety Authority, the aim of Slow Down Day is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, to increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed, which is a factor in almost a third of all fatal collisions.

Limerick motorists caught driving at high speed during 24-hour clampdown

Commenting ahead of the initiative, Chief Superintendent Michael Hennebry of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said: "Our enforcement operations continue to detect motorists traveling at speeds significantly above the posted speed limits. This reckless behaviour poses a serious risk not just to the motorists themselves, but to all the road users, especially vulnerable pedestrians and cyclists. This is not just about speeding enforcement detections. It's about saving lives”.

Sam Waide, CEO of the Road Safety Authority says excessive speed continues to be a leading contributory factor in fatal and serious injury collisions in Ireland and internationally.

"It has been estimated that 30% of fatal collisions are the result of speeding or inappropriate speed. Evidence shows that many drivers are choosing to speed in our towns, villages and on rural roads. The RSA’s Free Speed observational study found that half of all drivers (52%) were observed speeding on urban roads and over a quarter (27%) were speeding on rural roads. This National Slow Down Day, and indeed every day, please remember the faster you drive, the more likely you are to crash which could result in death or serious injury," he said.

Throughout the 24-hour operation gardai will be highlighting notable speeding detections in Limerick and across the country.

