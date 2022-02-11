Shock in Limerick following death of 12-year-old boy in road collision

THERE is a sense of shock and disbelief across Limerick following the death of a young schoolboy in a road collision in the early hours of this Friday morning.

The 12-year-old was the sole occupant and driver of a car which was in collision with a lorry at Rineroe on the Limerick city side of Adare shortly before 2am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a full garda investigation into what happened is underway.

The school which the boy attended has been informed of the tragedy this morning and support is being offered to staff, pupils and parents.

Reacting to the overnight tragedy, Minister-of-State and Limerick TD Niall Collins said his thoughts are with the boy's family.

Describing it as a "shocking incident” he said: “I don’t want to pre-empt the ongoing garda investigation but a child has died. My thoughts are with his family as they come to terms with this terrible loss and the lorry driver who was doing his job."

According to gardai, the lorry driver, who is aged in his 40s, was not seriously injured and did not require medical attention.

In a post on social media, Limerick TD and Minister-of-State Patrick O'Donovan also expressed his shock at what happened. "The thoughts of all of us are with their family and with the driver of the other vehicle," he wrote.

The community here across #Limerick are shocked and saddened with the terrible news this morning of the road traffic collision that has claimed the life of a young person near #Adare. The thoughts of all of us are with their family and with the driver of the other vehicle. — Patrick O'Donovan (@podonovan) February 11, 2022

Expressing his shock at what happened, local councillor Adam Teskey praised the response of those members of the emergency services who attended the scene of the collision.

"First and foremost my thoughts are with the immediate family of the young boy but also I want to acknowledge the first responders who attended what what a particularly difficult incident," he said.

Gardai at Newcastle West are investigating the circumstances of the collision, which is the first fatal road collision in Limerick this year.

Any witnesses or any motorists with dash-cam footage are asked to come forward.