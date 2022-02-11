Search

11 Feb 2022

Shock in Limerick following death of 12-year-old boy in road collision

Shock in Limerick following death of 12-year-old boy in road collision

A section of the N21 remains closed following the collision | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

David Hurley

11 Feb 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THERE is a sense of shock and disbelief across Limerick following the death of a young schoolboy in a road collision in the early hours of this Friday morning.

The 12-year-old was the sole occupant and driver of a car which was in collision with a lorry at Rineroe on the Limerick city side of Adare shortly before 2am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a full garda investigation into what happened is underway. 

BREAKING: Juvenile killed in Limerick road collision

The school which the boy attended has been informed of the tragedy this morning and support is being offered to staff, pupils and parents. 

Reacting to the overnight tragedy, Minister-of-State and Limerick TD Niall Collins said his thoughts are with the boy's family.

Describing it as a "shocking incident” he said: “I don’t want to pre-empt the ongoing garda investigation but a child has died. My thoughts are with his family as they come to terms with this terrible loss and the lorry driver who was doing his job."

According to gardai, the lorry driver, who is aged in his 40s, was not seriously injured and did not require medical attention.

In a post on social media, Limerick TD and Minister-of-State Patrick O'Donovan also expressed his shock at what happened. "The thoughts of all of us are with their family and with the driver of the other vehicle," he wrote.

Expressing his shock at what happened, local councillor Adam Teskey praised the response of those members of the emergency services who attended the scene of the collision. 

"First and foremost my thoughts are with the immediate family of the young boy but also I want to acknowledge the first responders who attended what what a particularly difficult incident," he said.

Gardai at Newcastle West are investigating the circumstances of the collision, which is the first fatal road collision in Limerick this year.

Any witnesses or any motorists with dash-cam footage are asked to come forward. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media