BREAKING: Juvenile killed in Limerick road collision

A SECTION of the main Limerick to Adare road has been closed to traffic following a fatal collision overnight.

Emergency services were alerted shortly before 2am following the incident which involved a car and a lorry on the N21 at Rineroe near Adare.

"The driver of the car, a male juvenile, was fatally injured. He was the sole occupant of the car," confirmed a garda spokesperson.

The body of the deceased has since been removed to the morgue at University Hospital Limerick and the coroner has been notified.

According to gardai, the driver of the lorry, a man in his 40s, did not require hospital treatment.

The scene of the fatal collision has been preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are currently in place on the N21, with city bound traffic being diverted from Adare via Croom.

M21/N21: Full Road Closure still in place. Diversion now in place at Adare Roundabout eastbound and M20 J5 westbound.@GardaTraffic @TheAAie https://t.co/OS34hykipM — TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) February 11, 2022

"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the N21 near Adare area at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available," said a spokesperson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station at 069 20650.