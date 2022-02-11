BREAKING: Juvenile killed in Limerick road collision

The incident happened at around 2am
A SECTION of the main Limerick to Adare road has been closed to traffic following a fatal collision overnight.
Emergency services were alerted shortly before 2am following the incident which involved a car and a lorry on the N21 at Rineroe near Adare.
"The driver of the car, a male juvenile, was fatally injured. He was the sole occupant of the car," confirmed a garda spokesperson.
The body of the deceased has since been removed to the morgue at University Hospital Limerick and the coroner has been notified.
According to gardai, the driver of the lorry, a man in his 40s, did not require hospital treatment.
The scene of the fatal collision has been preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are currently in place on the N21, with city bound traffic being diverted from Adare via Croom.
M21/N21: Full Road Closure still in place. Diversion now in place at Adare Roundabout eastbound and M20 J5 westbound.@GardaTraffic @TheAAie https://t.co/OS34hykipM— TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) February 11, 2022
"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the N21 near Adare area at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available," said a spokesperson.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station at 069 20650.
The boys and girls in fifth class in Kildimo NS are pictured with their teacher, Trish Griffin, following a Zoom interview with Professor Emer Joyce
New hope with new scheme: Is the campaign to build a proper sewerage treatment plan in Askeaton finally going to see results?
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.