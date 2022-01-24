More than €24m allocated for walking and cycling infrastructure projects in Limerick

MORE than €24 million in funding has been announced to facilitate the delivery of improved walking and cycling infrastructure at locations in Limerick city and across the county.

The Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, has confirmed details of the funding that will be allocated to Limerick City and County Council by the National Transport Authority (NTA) over the next 12 months.

More than 40 projects in Limerick will receive funding including the Childers Road Multi-Modal Orbital Corridor (€1m); the Dooradoyle to Limerick City Centre Cycle Route (€1.66m); connections to Limerick Greenway (€1m) and the delivery of new pedestrian and cyclist measures at Mill Road, Corbally (€1.05m)

“It is great to see our investment in active travel starting to bear fruit. I want us to now accelerate delivery of sustainable transport modes as we come out of the majority of Covid restrictions. It is vital that we do not allow a return to gridlock as we come out of the pandemic. We need to use the switch to remote working as an opportunity to reallocate road space to create a safer and more efficient transport system," said Minister Ryan.

Limerick city Green Party TD Brian Leddin has welcomed the funding for local projects.

"This is delivering on a key commitment from the Green Party to deliver safe walking and cycling facilities across Limerick. Projects such as an upgrade of the Mill Road, new cycling facilities on Hyde Road, as part of the Dooradoyle to city centre cycle route, and many other places throughout the city and county will make our roads safer and provide a healthier alternative for parents, their children, the elderly and people of all abilities. I welcome the increased funding for footpaths and pedestrian improvements in towns and villages all across the county,” he said.

Limerick projects allocated funding

Dublin Road Bus Corridor - Parkway to NTP (€250,000)

Raheen to Quinns Cross (€550,000)

Castletroy Urban Greenway (€60,000)

Milford Plassey Park Junction Improvements (€150,000)

LIT to City Centre cycle route (€200,000)

Rhebogue Road Rail Underpass (€50,000)

Dooradoyle Road Bus and Cycle Lane Improvement Works (€150,000)

City Centre Traffic Management Plan (€100,000)

Clare Street to Condell Road Cycleway (Phase 1) (€200,000)

UL to National Technology Park Cycleway (€200,000)

St Pauls Junction, Dooradoyle (€150,000)

Parnell - Wickham - Clare Street Cycleway (€100,000)

Childers Road Multi-Modal Orbital Corridor (€1,000,000)

Golf Links Road (Castletroy Link Road) (€50,000)

City Centre Pedestrian and Cycle Bridges (€250,000)

Father Russell Road Cycle Scheme (€200,000)

Mary Immaculate College to City Centre Cycle Route (€200,000)

Dooradoyle to City Centre (via Hyde Road) Cycle Route (€1,660,000)

LIHAF Mungret Distributor Road - Pedestrian and Cyclist Measures (€400,000)

Mill Road, Corbally Pedestrian and Cyclist Measures (€1,050,000)

Ballycummin Road Pedestrian and Cycle Scheme (€50,000)

Patrickswell Village Renewal Scheme (Part-Funded) - Pedestrian and Cyclist Measures (€750,000)

Safe to Schools Programme - Support Infrastructure (€300,000)

Glin Village Footpath Improvement Works (€200,000)

Kildimo Pedestrian Connection Works (€44,000)

Caherconlish Footpath Improvement Works (€30,000)

Kilmallock Pedestrian Facilities (€30,000)

Barrow House Fit Out (€466,568)

Ballysimon Road Cycle Scheme (€500,000)

Ennis Road Cycle Scheme (€500,000)

Roxboro Road Cycle Scheme (€500,000)

Old Cratloe Road (€250,000)

Metropolitan district - renewal of cycle tracks and greenways (€1,000,000)

Metropolitan district - new footpaths (€2,500,000)

Metro district - renewal of footpaths (€1,000,000)

Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District - Minor Footpath Schemes (€1,500,000)

Adare-Rathkeale Municipal District - Minor Footpath Schemes (€1,150,000)

Newcastle West Municipal District - Minor Footpath Schemes (€1,150,000)

Limerick Greenway Connections (€1,000,000)

Limerick City and County Council Active Travel Office - Staff Costs (€2,000,000)

Cycle Parking/ Security/ Maintenance Equipment (€250,000)

Limerick City and County Council Rapid Deployment Active Travel Measures (€1,000,000)

Low cost Junction Tightening/Pedestrian Crossing schemes (€750,000)

Low cost permeability measures (€500,000)