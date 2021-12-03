Search

03 Dec 2021

Route selection for Limerick to Cork motorway to be announced next year

Road works

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

THE ROUTE selection for the Limerick to Cork motorway is expected to be announced in the "first half of 2022". 

According to Minister for Children Roderic O'Gorman, who was speaking on behalf of Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan in the Dail yesterday, the project is now at route selection stage. 

Minster O'Gorman was responding to Cork TD Colm Burke who asked for confirmation that the proposed N/M20 road would be proceeding. 

Deputy Burke said that the current Limerick to Cork route poses a number of challenges to motorists and needs to be improved. 

He said: "17,000 cars a day travel the road on the Limerick side, there is a huge volume of traffic and and commercial vehicles that use the road every day." 

Sporting stars 'hop on' to help school's virtual cycle from Limerick to Dublin

Deputy Burke noted the route selection for the bypass road in Ringaskiddy, County Cork was made in 2014 and it took six years to be signed off on. 

"No sod has been turned on that road yet, I am concerned that the Limerick to Cork road will end up with the same delays. Upgrades need to be made on the Mallow to Cork road and bypasses are needed at Mallow, Buttevant and Charleville.This needs to be prioritised and not postponed again". 

‘No verdict yet’ whether €1bn Limerick - Cork road will be full motorway

Minister O'Gorman agreed with Deputy Burke that the proposed road has the potential to address connectivity issues between Limerick and Cork. 

"The road is included in the National Development Plan which has earmarked €5.1 billion for national roads up to 2030. The N/M20 road options have been progressed by Transport Infrastructure Ireland and they include a new motorway or the upgrading of the previous road. 

"The public consultation had a high level of engagement and the project is now at the route option selection stage. A preferred transport corridor will then be announced by TII in the first half of next year." 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media