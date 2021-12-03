Sporting stars 'hop on' to help school's virtual cycle from Limerick to Dublin

Cheers and a chorus of 'Our Lovely Rose of Clare' greeted Clare hurling legend, Davy Fitz and Connacht Rugby coach Colm Tucker in Parteen National School this week as they arrived to lend their support to the school Cyclathon.

A team effort of teachers, parents and students are attempting to cycle the distance from Limerick to O'Connell Street in Dublin on stationary bikes in the school hall, in the hope of raising funds for Milford Hospice in the run up to Christmas.

Milford Hospice has touched the lives of both staff members and families in the school and provides vital palliative and end of life care to those ill with cancer. So far, due to the incredible generosity of the school and local community, the collection has far exceeded the original target of €1,000, with in excess of €€5,500 being donated at the time of going to print.

Connacht Rugby coach Colm Tucker, putting in the miles.

The sport stars helped clock up some miles while being cheered on by the children, who were all gathered in the school yard, waving their Clare flags made by each child.

The school would also like to acknowledge the organising committee for their hard work and include the team photo? They’re in the photo: They are: Lauren Francis (organiser of event) and team: Fidelma Coughlan, Lisa Quilty, Mairéad Broggy, Louise Whelan and Eimear Sheahan, assisted by Principal, Miriam Smyth and Mary O Connor.

All funds raised are being donated to Milford Hospice. Donations can still be made until Friday 3rd December at the following link which can be found on all Parteen N. S. 's social media platforms - Click here for more