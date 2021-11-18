UPDATE: Limerick motorway re-opens following early-morning collision

A section of the M7 was closed for around an hour
TRAFFIC levels have returned to normal after a section of the M7 motorway was re-opened following an early-morning collision.
The collision happened shortly before 8am this Thursday and a full closure was place on a section of the westbound carriageway for just over an hour while emergency services attended the scene.
The motorway has since fully re-opened and traffic is moving as normal again.
The M7 has now reopened. Traffic volumes are still heavy. Please drive carefully. @Live95Limerick @limerickpost @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/WxaYfSNH9W— Limerick Fire & Rescue (@LimerickFire) November 18, 2021
There are no reports of any serious injuries relating to the collision.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.