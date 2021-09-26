Urgent calls for action over illegal parking at Limerick bus stops

URGENT calls have been made for introduction of measures to prevent illegal parking at bus stops throughout the city which, according to one councillor, is currently “as bad as it has ever been”.

The issue was flagged by Cllr Joe Leddin at this month’s meeting of the metropolitan district, where the Labour Party representative highlighted the impact that illegal parking at bus stops is having on drivers and it’s hinderance in achieving safe on-street parking throughout the city.

“Bus drivers have told me that the ongoing issue of illegal parking at bus stops is prohibiting the free flow of traffic, as they can’t park their bus in designated spots. There is a further issue of elderly individuals not being able to disembark or embark on a bus as well as the same issue with individuals with disabilities," he said.

The former mayor highlighted that local councillors are at pains in trying to address this issue and that it is not something that the council can solve due to traffic wardens finishing work at around 6pm each evening.

Speaking anecdotally, he said: “I saw it on the weekend, with cars parking at bus stops and gardaí just walking past, simply ignoring them. We need the support of the gardaí for better enforcement and regulation or else what we are going to have to do as elected members, is look for a dedicated person who can take full responsibility of trying to oversee and manage this issue. It is as bad as it has ever been.”

Cllr Leddin has called for a representative of Bus Éireann to be invited to attend a future metropolitan district meeting to discuss a reciprocal effort on how both parties can facilitate the management of illegal parking at bus stops throughout the city.