Gardai confirm arrests following SSE Airtricity League match in Limerick

GARDAI have confirmed that two people were arrested following last night's SSE Airtricity League match between Treaty United and Cork City.

The fixture, between the promotion-chasing Munster rivals, was played at the Market's Field in Garryowen and ended in a nil-nil draw.

Footage recorded following the match appears to show unsavoury scenes with a small number of supporters taunting each other as they left the stadium.

A large number of gardai and garda vehicles can be seen in the footage as they keep the supporters separated and apart from each other.

A red flare can also been seen in the footage which has been widely shared on social media.

In a statement, issued to the Limerick Leader, gardai confirmed members attended a public order incident in the vicinity of the stadium on Friday night and that arrests were made.

"Gardaí attended a public order incident yesterday evening, September 24, at approximately 9.40pm on the Garryowen Road in Limerick. Two males were arrested for public order offences and were taken to Henry Street garda station," said a spokesperson.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.