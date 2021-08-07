Investigation underway following Limerick road collision
The scene of the collision
An investigation is underway following a two-car collision in County Limerick.
The incident occurred on the N24 between Oola and Pallasgreen at around 8am this Saturday.
Gardai attended the scene as did two units of Limerick Fire and Rescue from Cappamore station. They have since returned to base.
The road was closed for a short time to facilitate a clean-up and the removal of the vehicles but it has since reopened.
There are no reports of any serious injuries and an investigation into what happened is underway.