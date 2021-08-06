Irish Water warns Thousands of Clare homeowners of potential 'health risk' in water supply

Thousands of homeowners in County Clare, including many on the outskirts of Limerick city. are being advised that elevated levels of manganese have been detected in their water supply.

In a notice, issued this Friday evening, Irish Water has confirmed the issue relates to the Shannon/Sixmilebridge regional water supply scheme.

Elevated manganese levels may be observed as a cloudy appearance to water coming from the cold kitchen tap.

The Limerick Leader understands around 20,000 customers may be affected in areas including Shannon, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Sixmilebridge, Kilmurry, Cratloe, Quin, Kilkishen and surrounding areas including group water schemes

Water quality sampling results received for the Shannon/Sixmilebridge regional water supply scheme are showing elevated levels of manganese. Water coming from the cold kitchen tap may have a cloudy appearance. Further sampling to follow. See https://t.co/8CxUkHj77n for more. — Irish Water (@IrishWater) August 6, 2021

Irish Water says it is is carrying out further sampling of the water supply and that it is in consultation with the HSE in relation to this issue.

"Please note that high manganese levels in drinking water can be a risk to health. Some groups in the population are more vulnerable such as babies in the womb, infants and young children," reads the notice.

The State utility says it will notify customers of any additional advice in relation to their local water supply and that further updates will be issued over the weekend.

Details will also be provided via social media (@IWCare) and its customer contact centre at 1800 278 278.