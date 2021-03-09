BREAKING: Road closures in Limerick following serious accident

A GARDA investigation is underway following what's believed to have been a serious road collision in Limerick city overnight.

The incident occurred near Crescent Shopping Centre at the Ballinacurra Roundabout.

To facilitate forensic and technical examinations of the scene, sections of Ballinacurra Road, Dooradoyle Road and St Nessans’s Road are all closed.

Diversions are in place and motorists are being urged to avoid the area this morning.

#LIMERICK Road closures in place in Dooradoyle following crash overnight. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 9, 2021

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating the incident.

More to follow.....