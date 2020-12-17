New electric car charge points installed in Limerick towns

New charge points for electric vehicles have been installed in Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale.

Tesco Ireland and ESB have confirmed the completion of the works to install the charge points in the car park of the Tesco stores in each town. Almost 50 charge points have been installed accross the country.

The ESB chargers are 22kW dual chargers providing charging capacity to two vehicles simultaneously. They are capable of providing up to 145km of driving range in 60 minutes.

"We are delighted to see the roll-out of the electric vehicle infrastructure completed at Tesco store car parks nationwide. In partnership with ESB, we continue to look to the future to support our customers in every way we can. Customer feedback as chargers came on stream this year has been very positive, as a convenient way of charging their vehicle while they shop in store. Our partnership with ESB has been an important part of our decarbonisation journey, which aims to benefit our customers, our business and wider society. We look forward to further engagement in the future," said Geoff Byrne, Chief Operating Officer at Tesco Ireland.

Marguerite Sayers, ESB Director of Customer Solutions said: “ESB is proud to partner with Tesco Ireland to ensure its customers across the country have access to electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The electrification of transport is key to the low-carbon transition with such partnerships like this critical to reaching our targets. This work is one of the many carbon reduction projects we have completed with Tesco Ireland, and we are delighted to help them in meeting their targets of becoming a zero-carbon retailer by 2050.”

The latest official figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show 91 new electric cars were bought in Limerick during the first 11 months of this year. This compares to 83 at the same point in 2019.