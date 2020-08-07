Bus Éireann to roll out additional service between Limerick and Dublin

BUS Éireann has announced it will run an additional Expressway service between Limerick and Dublin from this weekend.

From Sunday, the additional X12 service will depart Colbert Station at 3.45pm daily serving Portlaoise, Nenagh and Roscrea.

The coach will depart Dublin Airport and return to Limerick at 8pm even days a week.

Capacity on our services is restricted due to social distancing guidelines

Please help us keep everyone safe by:

✔️wearing face coverings

✔️only travelling if it's necessary

✔️being considerate of your fellow passengers#LetsAllPlayOurPart #besafe #beresponsible pic.twitter.com/XrfZcgiezY — buseireann (@Buseireann) August 7, 2020

“Expressway services were reduced by 14% through the Covid-19 crisis, and we have been experiencing high demand on some services in recent weeks. We are very pleased to have been able to reorganise resources, with the support of the National Transport Authority, to deliver an extra service on the Limerick to Dublin route, keeping Ireland connected,” said Eleanor Farrell, Chief Commercial Officer, Bus Éireann.

“We’d like to thank customers once again for their understanding and remind people of the Covid-19 prevention measures in place on all public transport – a maximum of 50 per cent capacity, and compulsory face coverings throughout your journey,” he added.

