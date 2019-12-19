LATEST: Traffic chaos in Limerick following multiple collisions

MOTORISTS are being urged to avoid Limerick city centre following a number of road accidents this Thursday morning.

A section of Shannon Street has been closed following a collision which led to a vehicle mounting the footpath at O'Connell Street and striking the front of a commercial premises.

Now another car gone in the window of the shoe shop next to Savins in O Connell street in Limerick with a car in the road. Traffic will be manic! @aaroadwatch @itslimknow be careful on the roads!! — Diane O Doherty (@DianeODohert) December 19, 2019

A separate collision occurred shortly after 7am at the junction of Lower Henry Street and Sarsfield Street while a section of the M7 motorway was closed for over an hour following a collision.

The single-vehicle collision occurred shortly before 7am this Thursday on the southbound carriageway – around 1km from Junction 28, Castletroy.

Five units of Limerick Fire and Rescue from Mulgrave Street attended the scene initially while units from Newport Fire Station were also deployed.

#LIMERICK M7 reopened southbound following a crash. More here: https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) December 19, 2019

There are no reports of serious injuries following any of the incidents but gardai are warning of significant delays across the city.