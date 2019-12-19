Emergency services attend collision on Limerick motorway

EMERGENCY services have been deployed to the scene of an early-morning collision on the M7 motorway on the outskirts of Limerick city.

The single-vehicle collision occured shortly before 7am this Thursday on the southbound carriageway – around 1km from Junction 28, Castletroy.

Five units of Limerick Fire and Rescue from Mulgrave Street are at the scene while units from Newport Fire Station are also en route.

The motorway remains open but traffic is said to be slow in the area.

Collision on M7 between J27 - BIRDHILL and J28 - CASTLETROY (West) (19-Dec 06:54) https://t.co/kt5EM5opsR — TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) December 19, 2019

It’s understood a vehicle struck the central barrier – there are no reports of any serious injuries.

Separately, gardai are at the scene of separate road collisions at the junction of Henry Street and Sarsfield Street and at O'Connell Street in the city centre.

#LIMERICK Reports of a crash on O'Connell St. More here: https://t.co/m0K37VxtQW — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) December 19, 2019

There are no reports of injuries or significant traffic delays.