Motorists warned of delays in Limerick following early-morning accident

THERE are major traffic delays on the southside of Limerick city following what's believed to be a serious road accident this Tuesday morning.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident at Ballysimon Road near the Tipperary Road Roundabout.

A section of Ballysimon Road between Tipperary Roundabout and the Fairgreen turn-off have been closed.

#LIMERICK Ballysimon Rd closed due to collision. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) November 19, 2019

There are unconfirmed reports that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle shortly after 7.30am.

Gardai are advising motorists to expect delays and to avoid the area if possible.

It’s not known if anyone has been seriously injured.

More to follow…..