'Motorway is not a racetrack': Limerick gardai warn of consequences of speeding

Gardai are appealing to drivers to slow down when travelling on motorways.

It follows a detection by members of the Roads Policing Unit over the weekend involving a driver who was travelling at 159km/h – almost 30km/h above the speed limit

“A motorway is not a racetrack. Collisions at these speeds can have devastating consequences,” said a garda spokesperson.

There have been a number of recent incidents in Limerick of motorists travelling at high speeds.

Last week, gardai confirmed one motorist had been charged with dangerous driving following an incident on the M20.