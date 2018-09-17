'Motorway is not a racetrack': Limerick gardai warn of consequences of speeding
The detection was made at the weekend
Gardai are appealing to drivers to slow down when travelling on motorways.
It follows a detection by members of the Roads Policing Unit over the weekend involving a driver who was travelling at 159km/h – almost 30km/h above the speed limit
“A motorway is not a racetrack. Collisions at these speeds can have devastating consequences,” said a garda spokesperson.
There have been a number of recent incidents in Limerick of motorists travelling at high speeds.
Last week, gardai confirmed one motorist had been charged with dangerous driving following an incident on the M20.