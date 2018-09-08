Motorist driving 174km on N20 intercepted by Limerick gardaí

Jess Casey

Reporter:

Jess Casey

Email:

jess.casey@limerickleader.ie

GARDAÍ in Limerick have intercepted a driver who was travelling at 174km per hour on the N20. 

The motorist was intercepted by gardaí this Saturday evening on the Limerick to Cork Road.

Gardaí arrested the driver, who has now been charged with dangerous driving. 

The driver is due to later appear in court. 

 