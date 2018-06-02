Dozens of drivers caught speeding on Limerick to Shannon dual carriageway in clampdown

Gardai have renewed their appeal to motorists to slow down if travelling over the bank holiday weekend.

Additional checkpoints will be put in place between now and Monday as tens of thousands of people are expected to take to the roads.

Around 20 motorists were caught speeding on the N18 Limerick to Shannon Road this Saturday morning.

Clare Roads Policing Unit - Bank holiday weekend speed checkpoint conducted on N18 this morning between Shannon and Bunratty. 20 detections recorded with FCPN & penalty points to follow. Highest speed detected 146kp/h in 100kp/h zone #Slowdown pic.twitter.com/j3PqPrXa2N — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) 2 June 2018

The detections, which included one driver who was travelling at 146 km/h in a 100 km/h zone, were made by members of the Clare Roads Policing Unit who had established a checkpoint.

“That is 46 kph over the limit! Speed kills. Garda urge all road users to be safe this bank holiday,” stated gardai in a post on social media.