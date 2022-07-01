Search

01 Jul 2022

Irish Water confirms lifting of Boil Water Notice for thousands of Limerick residents

A Boil Water Notice imposed on the Abbeyfeale public water supply has been lifted | FILE PHOTO

David Hurley

01 Jul 2022 7:31 PM

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A Boil Water Notice that was imposed on thousands of Limerick homes and businesses last weekend has been lifted, Irish Water has announced.

The State utility, which has been working with Limerick City and County Council, has confirmed that the Notice - which applied to the Abbeyfeale Public Water Supply - has lifted with immediate effect.

"This decision follows consultation undertaken with the Health Service Executive and all consumers on the Abbeyfeale Public Water Supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth," said a spokesperson.

The Boil Water Notice was issued last weekend as a precautionary measure to protect the health of approximately 6,886 customers after issues were identified with the treatment process at the treatment plant.

Commenting this Friday evening, Irish Water’s Ian O’Mahony acknowledged the impact of the notice on the community over the past week.

“Irish Water acknowledges the inconvenience that a Boil Water Notice is for the local community and thanks everyone for their patience while we worked with our colleagues in Limerick County Council to lift the Boil Water Notice as quickly as it was safe to do so.  Public Health is Irish Water’s number one priority and this Boil Water Notice was put in place as a precaution to protect customers following issues with the treatment process at the water treatment plant." 

Irish Water says where risks to water quality are identified through its enhanced testing and monitoring programme, Boil Water Notices are issued in order to safeguard public health.

"In all instances immediate action is taken to address the cause of the issue in order to lift the notice as quickly as possible, in agreement with the HSE,” said `Mr O'Mahony.

